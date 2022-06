Nevo the teenage mentalist joined us to talk about his show at The Laugh Factory on June 22. His break came when he competed on “Israel’s Got Talent” and ended up in the finals. Since then he has been performing all over the world and is currently visiting in Los Angeles doing shows while he is here.

Watch how he wows Samantha Cortese during the segment.

Catch Nevo at The Laugh Factory on June 22.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2022.