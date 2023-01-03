Jocko Sims is an old friend of KTLA, and when he first appeared on the Morning Show six years ago, he said he was “starstruck” when he got to meet entertainment anchor Sam Rubin for the first time.

Sims recognized Rubin from his cameo in the 1994 film “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” and he has been a fan ever since.

“You’re one of my favorite hosts of all time,” revealed the actor.

Since then, Sims has gone on to do some big things, such as star in “The Last Ship” and “The Resident.” Now, he’s on the NBC medical drama series, “New Amsterdam.” He talked about his time and friendships on the set of “New Amsterdam” as the series comes to its end.

“New Amsterdam” airs on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. on NBC, and the two-hour series finale is happening in two weeks, on Jan. 17.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 3, 2023.