VET Tv CEO Waco Hoover and Army veteran Nick Betts joined us live to talk about their very first docuseries, “Let’s Talk About the War.”

The show features candid interviews with combat veterans discussing the failures of the global war on terror and begs the question, “Was it all worth it?”

It’s available to watch now on their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.