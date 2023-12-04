Host, actor and rapper Nick Cannon is sharing the joys of having 12 children.

During an interview with the New York City-based radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Cannon revealed how much he spends on trips to Disneyland every year.

While it’s the Happiest Place on Earth, his wallet may not feel the same way.

The “Wild’n Out” host revealed he goes to Disneyland “at least once a month” to celebrate his kids’ birthdays and holidays.

“To move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland,” he revealed.

“I used to be an employee!” he exclaimed.

Cannon said he used to get free tickets when he hosted the Disneyland Christmas parade.

”It’s no longer free, and I only had two kids then,” he said.

His first two children are 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon is joined by Disney characters while taping a segment for the 2010 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on Nov. 7, 2010 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images)

Cannon said that the expensive bill includes hired chaperones and hotel rooms.

“Disneyland is expensive already off top if (you’re) trying to stay in the hotel,” he continued. “It’s not how it used to be. You’ve got to make reservations.”

Cannon has 12 children in total with six different women.