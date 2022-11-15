Nick Carter and his sister Angel have launched a mental health fund in memory of their brother Aaron Carter.

On Monday, the Backstreet Boys singer took to social media to direct fans to a fund that will benefit On Our Sleeves, an organization that addresses the mental health needs of children.

Carter also serves as a brand ambassador for the nonprofit.

“Very grateful for the outpour[ing] of love and support for my brother,” Carter wrote in his Instagram story. “In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children’s mental health helping families across America.”

Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Carter, posted a similar message to her Instagram story.

“Mental Health is so unbelievably important. It’s not talked about enough and is so often overlooked,” she wrote. “Mental illness leads to so many different problems within your life and can result in serious issues like addiction.”

“Aaron was an incredibly kind, gentle, talented, and funny person,” she continued. “We hope that you choose to remember the Aaron we all loved deeply and you continue to keep sharing those beautiful memories of him.”

The posts included a link to the organization’s donation page, which read: “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others.”

Aaron was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 5. He had reportedly drowned in his bathtub. He was 34 years old.

He rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

He had notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E!, which also aired the reality show “House of Carters” starring Aaron and Nick.

In September, he entered rehab for the fifth time so he could regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He also publicly feuded with many, including Nick, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship.

In 2019, he revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” Carter’s publicist said in a statement to KTLA.