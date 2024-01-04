Nick Carter is breaking his silence following the passing of his sister Bobbie Jean.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to pen a heartfelt tribute to his younger sibling.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken,” he wrote in the caption alongside a childhood photo of the brother and sister.

The Backstreet Boy then thanked his fans for their support.

Instagram: Nick Carter

“Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love,” he continued. “I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie Jean’s passing comes after her little brother, Aaron Carter’s untimely death in November 2022 at 34. Their sister Leslie also died in 2012 at just 25 years old.

The 41-year-old tended to stay out of the spotlight, but did appear in episodes of the family’s reality show “House of Carters.”

According to TMZ, she passed away on Dec. 23 in Florida after she was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” her mother Jane Carter told the outlet. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Sources tell PEOPLE the family believes she died after going into cardiac arrest.

The outlet also says Bobbie Jean’s daughter is currently in the care of an aunt on her father’s side.