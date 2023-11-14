The Rolling Loud hip-hop festival is making its way back to California with a lineup full of big names.

The festival takes place the weekend of March 15 to 17 next year in Inglewood at the Hollywood Park Grounds, which are adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Nicki Minaj is set to headline the first night.

Los Angeles natives YG and Tyga will also be performing that day along with PartyNextDoor, Sexyy Red, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Post Malone is set to headline night two of Rolling Loud. Big Sean, Summer Walker, Flo Milli and $uicideboy$ are among the acts taking the stage that same day.

Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef and NLE Choppa perform on the festival’s last night with Lil Uzi Vert closing out the night.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Fans can join the waitlist here.