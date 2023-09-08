MTV what’s good?

Nicki Minaj has been named the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Early Friday morning, the network revealed the “Barbie World” rapper will not only perform at this year’s awards show, but she’ll also be the host.

Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group – pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 22, 2015. ( by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, FIle)

“Needed a performer and emcee for the 2023 #VMAs – AND @NICKIMINAJ SAID YES. Don’t miss her world premiere performance of ‘Last Time I Saw You’ during music’s most iconic night,” MTV posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“Last Time I Saw You” is her new single off her upcoming album “Pink Friday 2,” which is set to drop on Nov. 17.

This isn’t the first time she played emcee for the VMAs. Last year she co-hosted the ceremony alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

She’s also up for some awards herself.

Minaj has been nominated for five VMAs this year: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Visual Effects and Best R&B.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12th.