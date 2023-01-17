Can you go home again? Well, according to actor John Larroquette, you can!

The actor starred in NBC’s “Night Court” for nine seasons, and now he’s coming back home in the show’s revival.

While the actor had concerns about reprising “the buffoon” that is Dan Fielding, the role he played at 35 years old, he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity of starring alongside Melissa Rauch.

The actor revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin the melancholy he felt returning to the set with many of his original castmates gone, like actor Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone. The actor sadly passed away in 2018.

“It was yin and yang with emotions for me too, to see the ghosts that haunt the place in a good, emotional way, but also the new life being brought to it now,” he explained.

The “Night Court” revival premieres tonight on NBC with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m.

New episodes will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m.