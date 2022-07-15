For two decades, Nikki Glaser has been working in the comedy scene.

When it comes to where she received the talent, you won’t have to look any further than her family.

“I kind of always wondered where I got it from because I grew up around such funny people,” she revealed. “I didn’t realize it was something unique, but people keep telling me my parents are the funniest parents they’ve ever met. So it definitely rubbed off on me.”

The funny followed Glaser and allowed her to have quite a lucrative career. Her first HBO stand-up special, “Good Clean Filth,” is set to air this weekend.

“It’s just such a classic, you know, feather in cap to get a HBO special,” Glaser gushed. “They let me really be myself in this one and I really let loose. I shot it back in November, but man, are the things I was talking about then so relevant right now.”

“It’s something that I hope people can watch, as couples, enjoy together,” she explained. “Don’t watch it with your kids, but I actually hope that your kids sneak, at some point, in their early adolescence because it’s called ‘Good Clean Filth,’ but it really is wholesome.”

“It’s talking about sex and adult topics but it’s talking about them in a way that’s not going to incentivize your kids to do them,” she went on to say. “It’s a dose of reality, which I enjoy both in my stand-up and hosting of reality shows.”

Her special “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” debuts on July 16 at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.