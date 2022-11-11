Nina West joined us to discuss “A Drag Queen Christmas” and her new book “The You Kind of Kind.” She also spoke about featuring in “The Weird Al Yankovic” movie.

You can get Nina’s new book “The You Kind of Kind” now wherever books are sold. And you can see Nina host this year’s “A Drag Queen Christmas” with some other favorite drag stars. The show comes to the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and to the City National Grove in Anaheim on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are available at DragFans.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov.11, 2022.