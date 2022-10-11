Joey McIntyre is a new kid on the Carnegie Hall block.

The “Hanging Tough” singer is set to play the iconic venue early next year. Presale tickets are already underway for Blockheads (NKOTB’s name for fans) and they came out in full force.

“We have amazing fans who just broke Carnegie Hall’s website,” the singer revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA5 Morning News. “I’m a lucky guy for being here.”

While some may find it odd that a singer of a boy band would play the famous concert hall, it lines up perfectly for McIntyre.

“I’m a theater kid at heart,” he explained. “It’s very exciting. Hopefully, I won’t be a blabbering fool all night long.”

The “Step By Step” singer is definitely booked and busy.

He’s also taking part in “Drag: The Musical” at Hollywood’s Bourbon Room. While there is some profanity, he did explain it feels like a family show.

“It’s a lot of fun, the Bourbon Room is an amazing venue,” he said. “I’m just happy to be involved.”

There is some talk of McIntyre performing some solo shows at the Bourbon Room as well.

McIntyre’s performance at Carnegie Hall is set for Jan. 14, 2023.