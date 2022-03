Singer and songwriter Noel Paul Stookey joined us live to talk about his new album, “Fazz: Now and Then,” which is now available.

He is the “Paul” of legendary 1960’s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, as well as a national treasure with a legacy of activism and philanthropy and a catalog of more than 50 albums.

