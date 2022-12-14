Award season has officially kicked off and KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin exclusively announced the film nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

BEST PICTURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“RRR”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Margot Robbie – “Babylon”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”

Todd Field – “Tár”

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

S. S. Rajamouli – “RRR”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

The Critics Choice Awards will air live on KTLA 5 on Jan. 15, 2023. Chelsea Handler will host a fantastic night with the biggest names in borth movies and television. Our red carpet show will happen just before the ceremony begins.