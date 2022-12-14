Award season has officially kicked off and KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin exclusively announced the film nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.
BEST PICTURE
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“RRR”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Women Talking”
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – “Elvis”
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”
Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy – “Living”
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
Viola Davis – “The Woman King”
Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”
Margot Robbie – “Babylon”
Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking”
Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”
Todd Field – “Tár”
Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”
S. S. Rajamouli – “RRR”
Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”
The Critics Choice Awards will air live on KTLA 5 on Jan. 15, 2023. Chelsea Handler will host a fantastic night with the biggest names in borth movies and television. Our red carpet show will happen just before the ceremony begins.