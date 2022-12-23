Norma Zager has done it all, from journalism to comedy, but now she has found her niche in baking.

“I’m an overnight success after 36 years,” laughed Zager. “It’s been an interesting career, life, whatever you want to call it.”

She is one of eight “granny” judges on the show “Baking It,” joining hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler as they watch up-and-coming bakers show off their skills and bring creativity to the table. Two teams of eight whip it up and bring the heat in the kitchen as they compete for a prize of $50,000.

“Baking It” Season 2 is streaming now on Peacock just in time for the holidays, with a batch of five new episodes dropping each week through Jan. 9.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2022.