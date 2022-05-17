The bling is back, and a familiar face has joined the cast who’s very familiar with glamour, fashion- and drama.

We were first introduced to Dorothy Wang in 2014, when she, and her famous friends, dominated the glitzy side of Los Angeles for E!’s reality series “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.” Now, she’s doing it bigger and better than ever on Netflix’s “Bling Empire.”

Wang revealed “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu helped persuade her to join the cast. She admitted this reality show was a bit different than what she’s used to.

“This wasn’t really my normal crowd,” she said. “I’m just kind of navigating my way through a group of existing friends. You get to watch me get to know these people. Some of them I like, some of them I don’t really care for and that’s fine, not everybody has to be friends.”

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Wang’s father Roger is a self-made billionaire worth a reported $3.4 billion according to Forbes. While money doesn’t seem to be a thing for this #RichKid, we can’t help but wonder- why work at all?

“I’ve always been a storyteller, I’ve always kind of had this outgoing personality. I’ve always liked to share my life, share what I’m going through,” Wang explained. “Honestly, it’s just a lot of fun.”

Season 2 of ‘Bling Empire’ is currently streaming on Netflix.