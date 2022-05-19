It’s been over 30 years since we were first introduced to Jennie Garth as rich girl “Kelly Taylor” in the 90’s hit “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

It turns out, Garth had never actually watched the teen drama, until recently. She has reunited with co-star and good friend Tori Spelling, who famously played “Donna Martin,” for a podcast called “90210MG”. The pair watch and review old episodes and provide their feedback.

“I’m having so much fun,” explained Garth. “It’s the first time that we have watched the original ‘90210’ back, and we’re doing it together, episode by episode with the fans and going over each episode.”

While it’s been some time since Garth walked the halls of West Beverly High, she has noticed something new after watching each episodes.

“I had never watched it before so I wasn’t a fan of the show. Now, I’m actually a legitimate fan.” Garth revealed.

Looking back was cathartic for the actress who enjoyed looking back at her development during those formative years.

With “90210” having such a cultural impact, Garth doesn’t think the show needs to be revisited anytime soon.

“I think it’s in a good place,” she explained.

Garth is also back to working on set. She plays a concerned mother after her daughter is befriended by a bad crowd in the suspenseful thriller “Bad Influence,” which is inspired by true events. “It’s a really exciting movie. I hope people like it,” Garth said.

“Bad Influence” premieres tomorrow on Tubi.

The “90210MG” podcast can be found on iHeart Radio and Spotify.