It’s all millennials ever wanted, it’s all they ever needed was *NSYNC to come back.

This week has been huge for fans of the boy band.

First, they reunited to present an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, now they have a new song for the third installment of the “Trolls” franchise.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The trailer for the new movie “Trolls Band Together,” featured a snippet from the band’s first song since the early 2000s.

Universal Pictures dropped the new trailer on Thursday evening on YouTube. It opens with characters Poppy, played by Anna Kendrick, and Branch, played by Justin Timberlake spinning around looking adoringly at each other.

Then text appears on-screen with words people have been waiting over two decades for: “Featuring new music by *NSYNC.”

NSYNC, lr are Joey, J.C., Justin, Chris and Lance in concert at the Rose Bowl, June 9, 2000. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The song is called “Better Place,” and a snippet is featured in the trailer. A longer one can be heard on TikTok.

Before the trailer was released, *NSYNC teased their reunion in a video on social media with the recreation of an iconic scene from “Friends.”

The scene is when Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, and Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, finally realize Monica and Chandler are a couple.

“Better Place” will be available on Sept. 29. “Trolls Band Together” hits theaters on Nov. 17.