Rumors are swirling that *NSYNC could indeed be reuniting for the annual MTV Video Music Awards, and it’s tearin’ up fans’ hearts if it’s true.

It’s been 10 years since Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick performed together at the VMAs. They reunited for a performance to honor Timberlake receiving the illustrious Video Vanguard Award.

Prior to that, the group hadn’t performed together since the early aughts when *NSYNC ran supreme on the music network. They constantly ranked at the top of the “Total Request Live” countdown.

*NSYNC, Joey, J.C., Justin, Chris and Lance in concert at the Rose Bowl, June 9, 2000. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now fans want them back.

They’re hopeful after some members of the boy band were spotted around New York City this week. Timberlake was spotted at the U.S. Open, Fatone was seen walking around the Big Apple and posing with fans, while Bass posted photos to Instagram of him grabbing dinner in the big city.

A source told TMZ that the boy band will only be presenting, not performing. Entertainment Tonight also reported the news.

The appearance won’t necessarily be “Bye Bye Bye” to the group.

An exclusive source told ET that the men will reunite for a song for the upcoming “Trolls” movie.

This song will be the group’s first one together since 2001’s “Girlfriend.”

The VMAs take place on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PST and will air on MTV and be simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.