Henry Simmons usually stars in shows like “NYPD Blue” and “Agents of Sheild” but for his recent lead role in we see a softer side to the actor.

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director’s hit anthology series, “Cherish the Day” is with Ava DuVernay as the creator and producer alongside her is Oprah who is also an executive producer on the show.

The series is in its second season and has introduced new storylines and characters, including Simmons’s role.

Simmons plays a former basketball player who is a single father of two when a twist of fate brings him back to his high school sweetheart.

“I think everyone can relate to this, if you had love before and for some reason, the relationship ended but the love didn’t, and now it’s an opportunity for you to get back together,’ explained the actor.

Normal he plays in more fast-paced and action-packed packed roles but being on this series really opens up a different side to him.

“I’m a romantic lead and it’s just a simple story about two people just trying to figure things out. I was looking for a story like this for a long time, he revealed.

Season two of “Cherish the Day” premieres on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on OWN.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2022.