Grammy-winning rapper and reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day on Oct.1 in Los Angeles.

The resolution was introduced by L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León in honor of the singer’s “immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of LA.”

The singer is headlining SoFi Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

“The City of LA’s population is 50% Latino, one of the largest Latino populations in the world outside Latin American countries,” said de León. “Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come.”

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is famous for creating music that confronts weighty issues such as racism, homophobia, economic injustices, gender violence and more.

He holds the title of the “Most-Streamed” Latin artist on Spotify, along with being the “all-time most-streamed artist globally in a single day.”

His album “El Último Tour del Mundo” was the first ever all-Spanish album to top the Billboard 200 charts in 64 years of the chart’s existence.

The Latin superstar is wrapping up the American end of his “Un Verano Sin Ti” tour in Los Angeles before heading overseas through December.