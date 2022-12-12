We saw Laura Gomez play “Blanca” on the popular Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” which ended back in 2019 and she is now narrating a new podcast “Corinna and The King.”

Gomez voices the Spanish version of the “Corinna and The King” podcast while actress Mishel Prada does the English version.

The podcast is based on the true story of Juan Carlos as he steps down from the Spanish thrown amid corruption, the missing of millions of dollars, and a secret love affair.

“Corinna and The King” is available now wherever you listen to your podcasts.

