Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Alison Brie to talk about her new film “Spin Me Around”. Alison talked about her character Amber, a manager of a restaurant that wins a management trip to Italy hoping to find love.

“Spin Me Around” is out in select Theaters now and available on demand on AMC+



This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 19, 2022