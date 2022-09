Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Elizabeth Moss and Madeline Brewer from “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Elizabeth spoke about how she takes no pleasure in the relevance of the show, whilst Madeline spoke about how she’s grown up with her character Janine.

Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is streaming now on Hulu

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 22, 2022