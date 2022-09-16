Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu to talk about their new film “The Woman King”. An action packed historical drama about the story of a mother and daughter that were thrust into a military unit and found a way to live in a world where black women were not accepted.

Viola Davis said the role woke her up to her beauty and capabilities. Thuso spoke about how Viola saw her and accepted her into the role which she has never had in her career before.

“The Woman King” is in Theaters everywhere now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 16, 2022