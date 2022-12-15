Olivia de Bortoli talked with Lyndon Smith and Catherine Zeta-Jones about “National Treasure: Edge of History.” Lyndon explains that it’s not a re-boot it’ an expansion made into a series. Catherine talks about how if she was to do a real-life treasure hunt, being a ‘Brit’ she would love to investigate the Crown Jewels.

The first two episodes of “National Treasure: Edge of History” are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 15, 2022.