Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. Her husband John Easterling made the announcement in a statement. (Photo: Facebook)

Actress Olivia Newton-John, who gained international fame for her iconic role in the 1978 musical “Grease,” passed away Monday, her family announced on social media.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her husband John Easterling said in a statement. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” the statement went on to say.a.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,”penned John Travolta on social media. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you, and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

“Too young to leave this world,” said Barbara Streisand in a caption on Instagram. “May she RIP.”

“We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73,” “Star Trek” actor George Takei tweeted. “I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Filmmaker James Gunn also took to social media to express his sadness.

“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” he tweeted. “My first real crush as a kid. I loved “Grease” & her music, & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will place flowers on her star on Monday at 2 p.m., which is located at 6901 Hollywood Blvd.

The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five No. 1 hits and ten top-10 hits. She also had two No. 1 albums in the 1970s.

Her 1981 she released her hit album “Physical,” which double platinum. The singer celebrated the iconic album’s 40th anniversary in 2021.

The family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, and brother Toby Newton-John.

The actress was 73-years-old.