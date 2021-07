A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison after using boiling water and sugar to kill her husband after learning of child sexual abuse allegations against him, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reports.

The deadly attack occurred in July 2020, according to the Cheshire Constabulary in Neston, England. In a news release issued last Friday, the police agency said that 59-year-old Corinna Smith had become "angry and very upset" over a rumor circulating about her 81-year-old husband, Michael Baines.