For years, Omar J. Dorsey has made us laugh, and cry, as the lovable Hollingsworth “Hollywood” Desonier in the Oprah Winfrey Network series “Queen Sugar.”

It turns out, Dorsey and his character have a lot in common.

“They’ve been calling me ‘Hollywood’ since the eighth grade. So, it’s not anything that’s new to me,” he laughed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Hollywood is the guy! He’s the loudmouth, he’s the fun person out of the whole crew.”

The OWN drama is currently in its seventh and final season, a rare feat these days for a series. Dorsey believes it gained mass appeal over its main theme- family.

“It’s a family show that all families- no matter what race, no matter where you’re from- everyone can identify with,” he said. “We can all identify with each character.”

The Georgia native flips the script on the big screen. He plays Sheriff Barker in the latest “Halloween” trilogy. His character recently appears in the franchise’s finale “Halloween Ends.”

While Haddonfield, Illinois vastly differs from New Orleans, Louisiana- Dorsey enjoyed making the slasher film.

“It was so much fun to make, and Jamie Lee was so much fun to work with. She is a legend and an icon,” he gushed. “She is just one of the coolest women I’ve ever met in my life. I love working with that woman.”

“Queen Sugar” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN.

“Halloween Ends” is in theaters now.