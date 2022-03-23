Bethany Joy Lenz reunited with her former “One Tree Hill” cast mates, Sophia Bush and Hilary Burton for a revival of the cult classic. The podcast, “Drama Queens,” provides fans with an intimate perspective from the women who stared in the hit TV show. Lenz also shares details on her new horror movie, “So Cold The River.” The film opens nationwide on March 25.

For tickets the “Drama Queens” podcast event you can visit LoopedLive.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 23, 2022.