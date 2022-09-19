Austin Nichols starred in the hit CW series “One Tree Hill,” “Bates Motel, “Walker,” and now he is starring in the new movie “Match.”

“Match” follows the lives of two people, himself and co-star Ahna O’Reilly, the two meet online and the whole movie is told through their text messages, phone calls, and emails.

“It’s a really interesting movie and it was at the very beginning of covid when no one could make a movie,” said Nichols.”And we said let’s go make a movie anyway.”

The actor touched on how strict the covid rules were during this time and that they had to follow all the regulations but that did not put a hindrance on filming because they were able to wrap in just five days.

Although the actor finds love on screen through dating apps and online conversations, he doesn’t see himself doing it in the real world.

“Really at the root of it, I am old school and a romantic and there is something about seeing someone by chance, across a crowded room or at the grocery store or getting coffee that I love. I’ll never give up on that,” he explained.

“Match” will screen at the San Diego Film Festival Wed. Oct. 19 to Sun. Oct. 23 for in-person passes and tickets, as well as virtual passes, are available now at sdfilmfest.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 19, 2022.