Bethany Joy Lenz got her breakout role on The CW hit series “One Tree Hill,” where she met and bonded with co-stars Hillarie Burton and Sophia Bush. We watched them grow up, fall in love and deal with heartbreaks on the show, but off-screen, things were a little different. The actress touched on how women are treated in the entertainment industry as they rewatch the episodes of “OTH” for their podcast “Drama Queens.”

Lenz also went from reminiscing about the good old days on one podcast to discussing another of her projects, an old-time radio show thriller podcast that gives “The Twilight Zone” feel: “Dark Sanctum.”

A cast of actors play different characters in each 30-minute episode that is similar to “Black Mirror” or “Tales of the Crypt.”

“It’s a nice way to get away from your TV screen and just enjoy a story being told to you, especially if you like thrillers,” she said.

Her new scripted podcast series “Dark Sanctum” is available now on Wondery Plus.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 6, 2022.