Two big names are joining forces to help raise money for those who have lost everything in the Maui wildfires.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have launched the People’s Fund of Maui.

The duo made the announcement in a post on Instagram Thursday morning.

“We’re honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires,” Winfrey’s caption read. “As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents.”

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are teaming up to help those affected by the wildfires on Maui. (Photo: HARPO)

“Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery.”

Those looking for assistance fill out an application on the organization’s website.

Winfrey and Johnson said the fund will work closely with an advisory board and respected elders to distribute the money.

The pair revealed they have donated $10 million to get the fund started.

About three weeks ago, the wildfires tore through parts of the island and claimed 115 lives.