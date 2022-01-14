Oscar award winning director Guillermo del Toro shares details about making ‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro talks about his new film “Nightmare Alley.” He talked about how long it takes to make a movie, and said the Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett duo in the film is out of this world.

“Nightmare Alley” is in theatres now.

“Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light” is in select theaters starting today. You can see it at the AMC at The Grove and The Landmark Theater through Jan. 20, and at the historic Los Feliz Theater Jan. 21 through Jan. 23.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2022.