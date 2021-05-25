The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will take place June 2 through June 6. The in-person screenings will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. For more info go to latinofilm.org.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2021.
Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos shares The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will take place June 2 through June 6. The in-person screenings will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. For more info go to latinofilm.org.