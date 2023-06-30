Actor Alan Arkin has died.

The Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning actor passed away at his home in Carlsbad, California, on June 29, according to Variety. He was 89 years old.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed his death to People and issued a statement that read: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin’s career spanned decades.

He began his career as a stage performer becoming a part of the Second City comedy group in Chicago before heading to Broadway for “From Second City” in 1961. In 1963, he earned a Tony for starring in “Enter Laughing.”

Over the next five decades, Arkin appeared in over 100 movies and films. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1968’s “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” He also starred in “Argo,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

His role in 2006’s indie comedy “Little Miss Sunshine,” earned him an Oscar. The role itself only granted him 14 minutes of screen time.

Arkin’s most recent work on the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method” earned him back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the category of outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He starred alongside Michael Douglas in the series.

Earlier in this career, Arkin received four other Emmy nominations in other categories.

Arkin was married three times. He has three sons who are all actors.

He had sons Adam and Matthew with his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe. He had his third son, Anthony, with his second wife, actress Barbara Dana. He married Suzanne Newlander Arkin in 1999.