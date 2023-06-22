It just got a little tougher for movies to qualify for the Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has changed the theatrical release requirements.

Right now, the current requirement is that the film would have to run for one week in one of the qualifying six U.S. markets.

Starting next year, there will be additional requirements.

In 2024, a film would have to run for seven days in 10 of the top 50 markets and no later than a month and a half after its release. Non-U.S. territory releases would count towards two of the 10 markets.

Movies released later in the year with expanded runs after Jan. 10, 2025, would have to submit release plans to the academy.

Those expanded runs also have to be completed by Jan. 24., 2025.

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars,” Academy Chief Executive Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement obtained by the L.A. Times. “In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

The requirements will affect films in the running for the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony.