When Hollywood’s biggest names walk head to the Oscars on Sunday, they’ll notice something a little different.

The normal red carpet has done a color swap and it’s now a Champagne color.

On Wednesday, crews rolled out the new color, but it will be still referred to as the red carpet.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was on hand to assist with the rollout. He joked that the switch from red to Champagne showed how confident producers are that no blood will be shed this year, following last year’s slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

This year’s ceremony will be the third time Kimmel will have hosted.

Days ago he revealed that he is “ready” if another slap were to occur but was choosy as to when he’d intervene.

“If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s— out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run,” he said.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Megan Henderson and Doug Kolk will be live on the red carpet starting at 1 p.m. on the day of the Oscars. Tune in to KTLA 5 or stream via the KTLA app, KTLA+ or ktla.com.

The ceremony takes place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on ABC.