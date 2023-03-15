Austin North’s character Topper Thornton is the man you love to hate in the Netflix series “Outer Banks.”

The show dropped in 2020, right in the middle of lockdown, and it became huge on TikTok.

North called the journey “surreal.”

“To be three seasons in on a show-period- is just amazing. I’m grateful as an actor to have that consistency,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Andy Riesmeyer. “The show came out during lockdown and I think it gave everyone a sense of escapism and something to watch during those times that were very confusing and very hard and challenging.”

The former “I Didn’t Do It” star said fans come up and thank him for giving them something to “watch with their families.”

Season 3 dropped in February and it remains on the streaming site’s Top 10.

“Season 3, the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been,” he revealed.

For those who haven’t even seen the show, North advises adjusting your sleep schedule because “every episode is a cliffhanger.”

The show is centered around four kids on a treasure hunt and there’s a lot of romance, action, friendship, suspense and frightening moments.

Think “The Goonies” meets MTV’s “Spring Break” with some “Bloodline” and “Ozark” in there.

North’s character is described as the King of the Kooks, the crew of people from the higher end side of town.

“First season he was definitely dealing with some anger issues. He was in a relationship with Sarah and, I think, his emotions pushed her away. He did get cheated on for a season, not going to lie. People forget about that,” he explained. “In the second season, he kind of puts his emotions aside, and they kind of get back together. In the third season, there’s an emotional rollercoaster. He once again gets lead back on by Sarah.”

He did leave us with one big piece of information.

“Episode 8, I will say, I don’t think you’re going to like Topper too much,” he leaked.

Season 3 of “Outer Banks” is streaming now on Netflix.