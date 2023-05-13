West Hollywood, CA (May 12, 2023) – The City of West Hollywood and the OUTLOUD Music Festival are set to deliver an iconic WeHo Pride Weekend experience unlike ever before. Today, JJLA, the producers of OUTLOUD and WeHo Pride, announced the full entertainment program lineup for OUTLOUD during the first Pride weekend of the season. In addition toFriday Night at OUTLOUD and a jam-packed lineup of exhilarating performances at OUTLOUD Music Festival, there is a new addition to the festival: SUMMERTRAMP at OUTLOUD, the popular daylong party that blends a pop-up water park experience with the hottest dance party of the summer.

SUMMERTRAMP’s Pride Pleasure Park, presented in partnership with Andrés Rigal, is part of the paid-ticketed experience at OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride and will be located within the festival taking place on Saturday, June 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.As part of SUMMERTRAMP, Pride Pleasure Park will feature a gigantic water slide, shade lounges, dance floors and glittering glam sun worshipers. The second stage of the festival will include live performances on Saturday by Ultra Naté and Tokeyo, and Hot & Heavy DJ sets byJodie Harsh, Aaron Colbert, Baby Weight, Stacy Christine, Daisy O’Dell, Good Boy, Heidi Lawden, and Mike Taylor. Sunday will feature an equally stellar lineup including live performances by Gia Woods and Tomás Matos, plus more Hot & Heavy DJ sets by BIIANCO, Berri, Casey Alva, Derek Monteiro, Josh Peace, Kimber Chronic, Mateo Segade, and Nico Craig.

Friday Night @ OUTLOUD Presented by WeHo Pride will kick-off WeHo Pride Weekend with a free-ticketed experience on Friday, June 2 with a lineup that includes headliners Idina Menzel, Jessie Ware, Shangela, and Tinashe, as well as additional performances by JORDY, Tolliver, and DJ Venessa Michaels. RSVP is required for Friday night free-ticketed entry; register at www.weareoutloud.com.

OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride will continue on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. The music festival and concert experience features top talent with headliners Grace Jones on Saturday and Carly Rae Jepsen on Sunday and requires paid-ticket purchase. The full weekend lineup also includes performances byPassion Pit, Orville Peck, Santigold, Princess Nokia, Yung Bae, DRAMA, Meet Me @ The Altar, Kat Cunning, Rubio, Cub Sport,and Black Belt Eagle Scout.

WeHo Pride Weekend attendees can enjoy a variety of free events, as well, including the WeHo Pride Street Fair along Santa Monica Blvd. The two-day Street Fair will close a portion of Santa Monica Blvd. between N Doheny Dr. and N. La Cienega Blvd. and will host the Community Stage featuring The Women’s Freedom Festival produced by L-Project LA on Saturday, June 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by the Dyke March from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Saturday night will continue with performances by DJ’s Babiboi, Ivan, Kara, Felicia Marc Homer, Kipnotik, and Spencer Huff along with a special duo performance by Debby Holiday + DJ Blacklow. The WeHo Pride Street Fair will also play host to Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, the Beaches Drag Show, and even more performances by the Cock-ettes & Rock-ettes + DJ Patrick Kuzara and OUTLOUD Spotlight alumni X.Ari, Gattison, DEVMO, Junryl, and Yalla The Melodica. Additional Street Fair programming includes appearances from the LA Rams Cheerleaders, the LA Dodgers Sports Hub, Doc Martens which will be spotlighting its 2023 Pride Shoe and Nissan, which will be gifting a new vehicle to a lucky winner.

On Sunday, June 4, join thousands of people in West Hollywood for the WeHo Pride Parade, an imaginative and colorful annual tradition along Santa Monica Blvd. that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion, and progress. Full of music, dancing, colorful floats, festive marching contingents, and creative flair, the Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ people and contributions to community and culture.

For additional information, please visit:

OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride – www.weareoutloud.com

WeHo Pride – www.wehopride.com

Social Media:

@OfficiallyOUTLOUD (IG/FB)

@WeHoPride (IG/FB)

For a full schedule of road closures, please visit:www.wehopride.com/pridemap

About OUTLOUD

OUTLOUD Music Festival, created by Jeff Consoletti, launched in 2020 as a ten-episode series on Facebook in lieu of Pride Celebrations happening in cities across the country due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, quickly becoming one of the first major virtual LGBTQ+ showcases. Since its debut, OUTLOUD garnered over nearly two billion media impressions and won several industry-topping awards including multiple SHORTY Awards for Best Use of Facebook and Best Use of Twitch, a MARCOM Award & a Cynopsis Digital Award for BEST LGBTQ Series. Follow @OfficiallyOUTLOUD#WeAreOUTLOUD. http://weareoutloud.com

About the City of West Hollywood and WeHo Pride

Pride Starts Here. For nearly four decades, theCity of West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest Pride celebrations in the nation. Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ people and allies from around the world make West Hollywood their regular destination during Pride. 2022 marked the City’s inaugural WeHo Pride.This year, WeHo Pride Weekend (June 2 – 4) will include a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a diverse array of LGBTQ+ community groups as part of visibility, expression, and celebration; the ticketed music festival OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride; and the WeHo Pride Parade on June 4. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival (May 22 – June 30) formerly known as the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, will take place during 40 days at various locations throughout West Hollywood, along with selected online programming. Additional information about #WeHoPride is posted at www.wehopride.com and on Instagram and Facebook @wehopride.

Since its incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has become one of the most influential cities in the nation for its outspoken advocacy on LGBTQ issues. No other city of its size has had a greater impact on the national public policy discourse on fairness and inclusiveness for LGBTQ people. Home to the “Rainbow District” along Santa Monica Boulevard, which features a concentration of historic LGBTQ clubs, restaurants, and retail shops, the City consistently tops lists of “most LGBTQ friendly cities” in the nation. More than 40 percent of residents in West Hollywood identify as LGBTQ and three of the five members of the West Hollywood City Council are openly gay. The City has advocated for nearly four decades for measures that support LGBTQ individuals and the City is in the vanguard on efforts to gain and protect equality for all people on a state, national, and international level. #WeHoPride @WeHoCity

###