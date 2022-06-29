Page has a lot going on! First up, Netflix’s “The Upshaws” returns for its second season starting Wednesday. Page stars as “Duck” in the series alongside Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes and Diamond Lions.

He just finished filming “The Meg 2” in Thailand, which he says it was one of the best experiences of his life.

Page also spent time filming in London and his new album, “Front Page” drops on Friday. He says it’s his best music yet.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.