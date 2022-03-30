Page Brewster is known for her time starring in the hit TV crime show, “Criminal Minds,” now alongside many notable actors from cult classic TV shows like “Dexter,” “Californiacation,” and “Dexter” comes a new movie titled, “Hypochondriac.” The psychological horror film centers on a young Hispanic gay man who is haunted by inexplicable manifestations that devolve his life into madness. Inspired by actual experiences, “Hypochondriac” tells the brutal truth about mental illness and the horrors it brings.

“Hypochondriac” hits theaters this summer.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2022.