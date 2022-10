Paige Spara joined us to talk all about her show “The Good Doctor.” She had to relocate to Vancouver for the role and apart from missing her family she is really enjoying it. “The Good Doctor” is in its 6th season, Paige feels the show has been so successful because it provides hope to so many universally and is inspiring.

You can catch “The Good Doctor” Monday nights at 10 PM on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 28, 2022.