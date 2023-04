From “That’s Hot” to “That’s Cute.”

Paris Hilton’s giving fans a first look at her son Phoenix.

The heiress posted the first photos of the baby, whose full name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, to Instagram on Monday.

“My whole heart. #MommyMonday,” the Beverly Hills resident’s caption read.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first baby together via surrogate in January, making the bundle of joy about 11 weeks old.

The reality star and her husband tied the knot in 2022.