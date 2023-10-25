What The Rock says, the people listen.

Earlier this week, a wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went viral after fans noticed the skin tone didn’t quite match that of the “Black Adam” star.

Even Johnson joined the chat by posting a video on social media poking fun at the statue.

“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs,” the “Black Adam” actor wrote.

He also noted that he’s going to work on fixing this statue.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color.”

The Teremana tequila founder also planned on toasting the figure once it was adjusted.

“And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

The Musée Grévin in Paris received The Rock’s request and immediately went to work.

On Monday the museum posted a message to their Instastory saying their artists are already working on fixing the actor’s statue.

“Work in progress- The Rock,” the statement said. “Our artists are already working on improving the waxwork of Dwayne Johnson. Your feedback is always valuable to us.”

On Thursday, the museum’s managing director, Yves Delhommeau, addressed what the issue was and how they’re working to change it.

An employee adjusts the skin tone on the wax effigy of Dwayne Johnson, after the US actor complained about its pale skin tone, at the Grevin museum in Paris on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“We got a big surprise when we put on the lights,” Delhommeau explained. “His skin tone seemed too pale, and we suddenly realized we might have got it wrong.”

“Painting on wax is very complicated. It’s a long process like an oil painting,” he continued. “They worked on his skin texture using photos, and we know that Dwayne Johnson looks very different from one photo to the next.”

A picture taken on Oct. 24, 2023, shows the wax effigy of Dwayne Johnson at a workshop as its skin tone is fixed after the US actor complained about its pale skin tone, at the Grevin museum in Paris. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re going to work on this amazing waxwork so it better represents him. It’s been a major task for the sculptor. We’re going to keep improving it!”

“Long live, Dwayne Johnson who’s going to stop in and have a drink with us in Paris soon!”