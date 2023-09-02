Though it was Buffet’s last-ever concert, his May 2023 performance was the first-ever concert at Snapdragon Stadium. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) – To much surprise from his devoted fans, Jimmy Buffet’s last-ever concert performance with his band was at Snapdragon Stadium on May 6.

This show date came after the originally scheduled concert — first set for Oct. 22, 2022 — was postponed due to health issues experienced by Buffet.

Now four months later, “Parrotheads” are mourning the loss of the singer-songwriter, who died in his sleep Friday night. In a statement posted to Buffet’s official website, loved ones relayed the following message:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The specifics surrounding his cause of death have not been disclosed, though Buffet has previously acknowledged in social media posts some health issues that led to a brief hospital stay in September of last year.

Though it was Buffet’s last-ever concert, his May performance was the first-ever concert at Snapdragon Stadium — a monumental production all around.

Buffett was joined by his Coral Reefer Band, along with two special guests: GRAMMY Award-winner Jason Mraz and country music singer-songwriter Mac McAnally.

His final full performance in San Diego will forever be remembered and cherished by those in attendance. For nostalgic purposes, here’s a look back at Buffet’s setlist from his final show, according to setlist.fm:

Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes Pencil Thin Mustache Son of a Son of a Sailor Boat Drinks It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere(Alan Jackson cover) School Boy Heart Volcano Come Monday Growing Older but Not Up One Particular Harbour Little Martha (The Allman Brothers Band cover + solo by Mac McAnally) Cheeseburger in Paradise He Went to Paris Last Mango in Paris A Pirate Looks at FortyPlay Video Back Where I Come From (Mac McAnally cover) Margaritaville Encore: Southern Cross (Crosby, Stills & Nash cover)

In a video that captured Buffet’s concert-ending song, smiling Parrotheads can seen swaying in their Hawaiian shirts and flower leis as the icon strummed his final encore.

That full video can be seen here.

Snapdragon Stadium representatives shared the following message on social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, in honor of Buffet’s memory:

“So grateful we were able to experience an evening of happiness and love with Jimmy Buffett just a few month ago. RIP to a legend.”