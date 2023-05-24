Not only has Patricia Arquette been entertaining us for decades, but her work is also changing lives.

“There’s people who come up to me like ‘Look at my ‘True Romance’ tattoo! I have your face on my calf!'” she told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“When I did ‘Boyhood’ a couple came up to us and (said) ‘We weren’t sure we wanted to have kids then we looked at each other after the movie and were like let’s do it,'” she continued. “It’s wonderful. It’s been wonderful. I’ve had a very blessed career.”

That reaction has continued with her work on “Severance” as well.

“‘Severance’ is a beautiful, artistic project and I’m glad to be a part of that,” she explained.

Actor Ben Stiller was the man behind the camera on the series and now he’s a producer in Arquette’s latest series “High Desert.”

The Oscar-winner plays Peggy in the show, who she adoringly called ” a hot mess.”

“She’s a Tasmanian Devil and she creates chaos wherever she goes,” Arquette revealed. “She’s sober-ish and she has a different way of looking at the world.”

The cast includes Bernadette Peters, Brad Garrett, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia and Matt Dillon.

She enjoyed playing a lighter character this time around, especially after the pandemic.

“High Desert” is currently on Apple TV+ and new episodes drop on Wednesdays.