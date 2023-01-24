On this Oscar nomination Tuesday, KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin chatted with actress Patricia Arquette, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Boyhood” back in 2015.

Arquette explained how the entire experience was “surreal” and how she “still can’t believe it.”

“It still feels like a really weird, tripped-out dream. Like, ‘did that really happen to me?’ I know it did. I’ve been talking about it, people have been talking about it …,” she reminisced. “It’s unbelievable.”

“It’s a really fun ride to be on and you get really close to the other filmmakers and you’re really supportive and excited for everyone,” she exclaimed about awards season.

Currently, Arquette stars as the villain in the Apple TV+ hit “Severance,” which is a bit different from many of the shows out there right now.

“That was something we struggled with as actors on the set,” she explained. “Do we go for the comedy? Do we go for the darkness? It was sort of this balance in between.”

The actress pointed out the amount of detail that has gone into the show in terms of wardrobe, set design and props.

“Even like the book that this character, Ricken, writes. There are 30 pages they wrote of an actual book!”

The multi-award-winning freshman hit has earned SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama for the cast, and a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for lead Adam Scott.

It’s also been nominated for numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards.

Season 1 of “Severance” is currently on Apple TV+.