Netflix has something for football fans counting down the days until the season kicks off.

The streamer and the NFL have teamed up for a new series that will give fans unprecedented access to three of the league’s top players.

“Quarterback” promises to take fans from inside the huddle to inside the homes of players.

“This is about as close as they’ll ever get to seeing what it’s like to be a quarterback in this league,” Cousins mentioned in the series trailer.

“Everybody sees the game days, they don’t see the day-to-day grind,” two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes said.

The docuseries follows the 2022 seasons of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota formerly of the Atlanta Falcons.

NLF legend Peyton Manning served as executive producer of the eight-part series.

“Quarterback” premieres on Netflix on July 12.