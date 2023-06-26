The BET Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and one performance, in particular, has everyone talking.

Patti LaBelle performed a tribute to the late Tina Turner, but it went awry when she sang Turner’s classic “The Best.”

“I’m trying, y’all,” she told the audience as she stumbled over a portion of the hit song.

The Hollywood Reporter said the icon tripped over the words because audience members blocked her view of the teleprompter.

“Whatever, I can’t see the words. I don’t know,” LaBelle sang as she powered through.

It seemed that was the issue, according to one user on Twitter.

“Ya’ll Patti couldn’t see the teleprompter because our section was standing in front of it. OMG,” the text on the user’s video read.

Home viewers of the ceremony took to social media to weigh in on the mishap.

“Patty Labelle really just p—ed me — off .. like y’all couldn’t find anybody who knew the words .. she had plenty of time to practice. Did y’all ask her to do it 5 minutes ago? Then the poor backup singer who knew the words was trying to help #BetAwards2023,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

Another viewer stood up for the singer.

“Idk why people are upset with Patty LaBelle not knowing the lyrics to Tina’s songs, she even openly admits that she don’t remember majority of her own lyrics. So just simply choose wisely next time,” the user tweeted.

Regardless of the issue, LaBelle continued through the performance to honor the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Turner died in May at 83 years old.